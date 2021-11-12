News

Jordan Clarkson makes appreciation of Selena Gomez

We can’t blame NBA legend, Dwyane Wade, for wanting to be like Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson continues to be one of the NBA’s loveliest players, and on Thursday he sent the entire Twitter world into a frenzy after posting a tweet with an emoji related to Selena Gomez, as it was her birthday.

The NBA’s sixth man of the year retweeted a famous video of Selena proudly displaying her San Antonio Spurs jersey during a game. Clarkson simply captioned it with a heart-shaped emoji.

Of course, the people of the internet have noticed this. Many have replied to his tweet and this one we propose is one of the most popular:

“This man has dated Kendal Jenner, Bella Hadid and is going for the three peat. A real bomber “.

We do not know if that of Jordan Clarkson is a simple appreciation to the artist Selena Gomez or there is something else but certainly it is not every day a tweet of this type for an NBA player. The sixth man of the year has decided to expose himself to the public mockery not this post. Not bad.

