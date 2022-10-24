Jordan Peele skips ‘Nope!’ to Netflix with stop-motion terror with the creator of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Henry Selickthe director of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993) and ‘Coraline’, joins forces with jordan peele, recently after his success with ‘¡Nop!’ for the new stop-motion comedy horror film ‘Wendell and Wild’, and Netflix has unveiled the official trailer announcing a release in select theaters on October 21, 2022, followed by the premiere on the platform on October 28.





Horror Noire for (not so) kids

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star in the film, which also was co-written by Selick & Peele. In his synopsis:

Wendell and Wild is an animated story about scheming demon siblings Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele), who enlist the help of 13-year-old Kat Elliot, a tough teenager with a burden of guilt, to summon them. to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure unlike any other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handcrafted art of stop motion.”

Netflix has also revealed the full cast: alongside Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key and Peele we have Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames.





Producers include Henry Selick, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for The Gotham Group, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, while executive producers include Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra for The Gotham Group, Kamil OshundaraIan Cooper for Monkeypaw. ‘Wendell and Wild’ features music by Academy Award nominee Bruno Coulais and has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA.