Jordan Peterson breaks down in tears responding to criticism from Olivia Wilde, who called him a “hero of the Incel community”

The famous 60-year-old Canadian psychologist, Jordan Peterson, broke down in tears when responding to criticism from actress and director Olivia Wild, who a few weeks ago referred to him as a “hero for the Incel community.” This September 1st, speaking with Interview Magazine about Don’t Worry Honey, Wilde revealed that Chris Pine’s infamous character, Frank, is based on Jordan Peterson. Wilde had this to say to the outlet:

We based that character on this crazy man, Jordan Peterson, who is a pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community. Basically, they are underprivileged, mostly white men, who believe they have a right to have sex with women. And they believe that society has now robbed them, that the idea of ​​feminism is working against nature, and that we need to put ourselves back in the right place.

Wilde continuous:

This guy, Jordan Peterson, is someone who legitimizes certain aspects of his movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that needs to be taken seriously.

Jordan Peterson couldn’t hold back tears when he addressed criticism of Olivia Wilde during Piers Morgan Uncensored (via Variety). “Of course. Why not?” Peterson said when asked by Piers Morgan if Wilde’s assessment of him was correct. “You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been talking to disaffected young people,” he added.

After giving these first comments, Peterson broke down in tears and said the following:

It is very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young people are in that category. You get these casual insults, these incels, what do they mean? These men do not know how to make themselves attractive to women who are very demanding and good for them. They demand high standards from their men. That seems fine to me. But all these men who are alienated, it’s as if they are alone and they don’t know what to do and everyone mistreats them.

Peterson later told Piers Morgan that he wasn’t too offended by Wilde’s comment, referring to it as a low-level insult. Instead, the host convinced Peterson to watch the trailer for Don’t Worry Honey. “I thought, ‘I’d go see that movie,’ and maybe I will,” Peterson said. “It didn’t really bother me… [Chris Pine] he’s a very handsome man… I hope he gets my choice of fashion style right.”

