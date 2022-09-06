Jordan Peterson responds to criticism of Olivia Wilde!

Chris Pine’s character in Don’t Worry Darling is based on the famous Jordan Peterson and caused a new discussion

Don’t Worry Darling It has turned out to be quite controversial. The tensions between Florence Pugh and the director Olivia Wilde have been extremely public and have sparked many rumours, which intensified after Shia Labeouf come out to refute Wilde’s comments about being fired on set.

The only one who has not been offended has been Chris Pine, actor who plays the villain of the story and who until now has remained on the sidelines of public tensions. However, recent comments made by Olivia Wilde gave more information about Pine’s character and caused the political commentator Jordan Peterson be publicly offended.

Representing a group of people?

During a conversation that Olivia Wilde had with Maggie Gyllenhaal, the controversial director commented that Chris Pine “he joined the project as a favor to an old friend, but then he blew himself up”, since during the film he plays the CEO of the company victory, that promotes a harsh misogynist vision for the sake of “achieving progress”.

In the same interview, Wilde said that the character of Pine is partially inspired by Jordan Peterson, the psychologist who rose to fame in 2016 for his criticism of trans rights issues and who has become a spokesman for far-right issues, whom he called “a crazy man hero of ‘incels’”, an English term to refer to a group of people, mostly men, who find it difficult to establish affective, labor and social relationships:

“We based that character [El de Pine] in that crazy man, Jordan Peterson, the pseudo-intellectual hero of the incel community. Do you know the incels? They are mostly marginalized white men who believe they deserve to be given sex by women. […] And that the idea of ​​feminism works against nature and they should therefore put us [a las mujeres] back at our place.” Olivia Wilde

Jordan Peterson responds!

After the controversy, Peterson published a long letter responding to the comments of Olivia Wilde, first analyzing his curriculum as a teacher, in a clear reaction to being called “pseudo-intellectual”. He also assured that he is proud that “Some men who have problems with their interpersonal relationships have found comfort in their work.”

The film is about a newly married couple: Alice (Pugh) Y Jack (Styles), who have just moved to a suburban neighborhood to celebrate Jack getting a new job at a mysterious company. Everything is going smoothly in her life, but Alice will begin to notice certain details that will make her doubt her peaceful life, the morality of the company Victory and what they do in the neighborhood.

And in this regard, Peterson denounced the film for being part of the supposed “woke agenda” that promotes “harmful values” for society and made fun of the representation of Chris Pine: