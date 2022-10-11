Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde after being inspired by him for a character in ‘Don’t worry dear’

Do not worry dear has lived more than the controversy in its promotion than from the interest aroused in this dystopia filmed by Olivia Wilde. On the one hand because of the dismissal of Shia Labeouf, but above all it had a lot to do with the bad relationship between Florence Pugh with Wilde herself, who they say, was too aware during the filming of co-star Harry Styles. As if this bad promotion wasn’t enough, at the preview awards press screenings, the director and actress assured that the character played by Chris Pine in the film was inspired by Jordan Peterson.

Peterson is a controversial figure in the United States. He is a writer and psychologist who fiercely criticizes current feminism and gender ideology, something that has led to heated debates on American soil and an internet community that hates and loves him in equal measure. Wilde described it as a “pseudo-intellectual hero for the incel community”, emphasizing that his followers incels (“involuntarily celibate”, that is to say the so-called involuntary singleness) take him seriously because he writes, is a teacher and wears a suit. Wilde was inspired by him for his villain and now, we have been able to recognize Peterson’s opinion on it, thanks to the talk show. Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“Of course, why not. People go after me because I target disaffected youth, which must be terrible,” Jordan Peterson replied wryly. Immediately after, he continued his speech, valuing those men: “I believed that the marginalized had the right to have a voice. It’s hard to understand how demoralized people are, and it’s true that many young people fall into that category. And you get those arbitrary insults, the incels. What does that mean? Well, men who don’t know how to be attractive to women, who are very demanding.”

The writer and professor wanted to emphasize that the demand of women seemed fine to him, but he wanted to break a spear in favor of those who, due to the high standards of beauty, feel alone and are alienated. Regardless of Wilde’s vision, he ended the issue by stating that he has nothing against the film or the filmmaker: “When Olivia Wilde made those comments, the first thing I did was see the trailer for her movie, which I quite liked. I thought I’d go see that movie and I probably will. She didn’t bother me.”