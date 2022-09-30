Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde over film Don’t Worry Darling – Metro World News

Jordan Peterson, the famous Canadian psychologist, looked very distressed when asked about Olivia Wilde in Don’t Worry Darling. The actress referred to Peterson as “a hero to the Incel community.”

“Pseudo-intellectual hero of the incel community”

Wilde revealed, in an Interview magazine interview, that Chris Pine’s evil character in the film Don’t Worry Darling is based on Peterson, calling him a “pseudo-intellectual hero of the incel community.”

Piers Morgan asked his opinion on what Wilde said. The doctor, in a very distressed manner, replied:

“You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been talking to disgruntled young people. It is very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young people are in that category. You get these casual insults, these incels, what do they mean? These men do not know how to make themselves attractive to women who are very demanding and good for them. Women, like, be picky. That’s your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. That seems fine to me. But all these men who are alienated, it’s like they’re all alone and they don’t know what to do and everyone mistreats them.”

Jordan Peterson is not angry

After calling Peterson an “incel community hero,” Wilde said that incels are “disenfranchised men, mostly white, who believe they have the right to have sex with women. And they believe that society has now robbed them, that the idea of ​​feminism goes against nature and that we need to put ourselves back in the right place.”

“This guy, Jordan Peterson, is someone who legitimizes certain aspects of his movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that needs to be taken seriously,” Wilde added.

Despite this insult towards Jordan Peterson, he confessed to not being angry about something so low level and the insistence by others convinced him to watch the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling.

“I thought, ‘I’d go see that movie.’ and maybe it will,” Peterson said. “It didn’t really bother me… [Chris Pine] he’s a very handsome man… I hope he gets it right with my choice of fashion style.”

See the full interview here: