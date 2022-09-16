Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde — Rock&Pop

Some days ago, Olivia Wilde revealed that the sinister character he plays Chris Pinein the next movie Don’t Worry Darling was based on Jordan Peterson. However, after referring to him with not very kind comments, the controversial psychologist and cultural critic decided to answer.

Don’t Worry Darling: What did Jordan Peterson say to Olivia Wilde after saying that he was inspired by him for the film?

In an interview with the National Post, the academic joked that “now (Chris Pine) has the reputation of being a rather attractive man, so that could be worse.”

“Also I hope Chris Pine at least does justice to the splendor of my formal public wardrobe while ridiculing me in the last part of that propaganda spread by the awake, bored self-righteous and thugs who now dominate Hollywood, and who insist on that production. Added Jordan Peterson to the middle about Don’t Worry Darling by Olivia Wilde.

It should be remembered that the psychologist began to generating controversy in the late 2010s. This for expressing a series of opinions on gender, political correctness, feminism and white privilege.

Along these lines, Olivia Wilde revealed to Variety that the inspiration for Chris Pine’s character in Don’t Worry Darling had been based “in this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is a pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.”

Regarding this last term, he also explained that the incels are a community of “men deprived of their rights, mostly white, who think they have right to have sexual relations with women.

“They believe that society has now robbed them, that the idea of ​​feminism is working against nature and that we should go back to put us in the right place”. Olivia Wilde closed on it.

To learn about the dramas that have surrounded Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Shia Labeouf and Chris Pinego to this link. To know when is the film released in cinemas in Chile, click on this link.





