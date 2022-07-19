Jordan unveils the new PSG 2022-2023 away kit

Jordan unveils this Tuesday the new PSG away jersey, which will be worn by Christophe Galtier’s men during the 2022-2023 financial year. As fans have been accustomed to for a few seasons, Nike thus gives way to one of its best-known subsidiaries, even if it is a first for a second jersey.

The exterior for Jordan this year. While Paris Saint-Germain leaders have issued strong messages on the club’s new recruitment and management policy, with, among other things, the arrival of the Luis Campos-Christophe Galtier duo this summer, the 2022 away shirt -2023 from the capital club, just unveiled on Tuesday, will bear the Jordan Brand logo for the first time. A new collection paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Parisian enclosure accompanies this swimwear release.

Gray for away

It is therefore logical that the swoosh of the brand with the comma, very present on the new home kit, gives way to the famous Jordan logo, representing the one and only Michael Jordan, ex-superstar of basketball and the Chicago Bulls, on this new creation composed of a rather light dominant grey. The Jordan logo is thus embroidered in black to stand out better, as is the crest of the reigning French champion.









This Paris SG away kit is distinguished this year by a black vertical central band crossing the whole of this top. Note that this line gradually fades in the center, in order to make room for the new shirt sponsor of the team chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Qatar Airways, while the end of the cuffs is decorated with black edging.

Shorts still faithful to the codes of basketball

The Qatari airline, which signed a multi-year contract this summer, the duration of which has not been filtered, would pay between 60 and 70 million euros per season to PSG, where ALL (Accor Live Limitless, the Accor group) paid Ile-de-France residents to €55 million annually.









Finally, gray shorts with a design inspired by the Chicago Bulls, like last year in a basketball style, will notably accompany this new away jersey that Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr or Hugo Ekitike will wear throughout the 2022-2023 season. far from their bases, both in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League. Currently on a summer tour of Japan, PSG will wear this new jersey in the first match of its Japanese tour, against Kawasaki Frontale (this Wednesday), defending J-League champion, at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Jordan always more present

This new Parisian tunic is reminiscent of the PSG third jersey for the 2018-2019 financial year (white, with a gray crossing strip in the middle). This 22-23 outfit will thus be the 7th made by Jordan for the training now coached by Christophe Galtier, after two thirds jerseys (18-19), an away and fourth jersey (19-20), a third in the colors of Qatar (20 -21), as well as home and 4th in 21-22.









Since 2018, residents of the Parc des Princes and the NBA legend’s brand have been collaborating to design official outfits as well as numerous lifestyle collections. Jordan Brand, which was entrusted with the design of the home kit last year, continues to grow in importance with this time a great first for the outside.

