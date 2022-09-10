Jordana Brewster and her dream wedding with Mason Morfit in Montecito

The actress Jordan Brewster and ValueAct Capital CEO Mason Morfit were introduced by a mutual friend, Max Boyer, in 2020: ‘We were fifteen people at lunch in Park City and we didn’t speak to each other,’ Jordana recalls, ‘then we started following each other On Instagram. I found him very witty and charming, and we found that we had a very similar upbringing. After we both got divorced, I flew to San Francisco during the pandemic to see him, and that was it.’

In 2021, both they got engaged at your favorite Montecito beach. Shortly after, they began planning the wedding for September 3 at Villa Sevillano, in Carpintería, California. ‘We chose Montecito for our wedding location because we live there part of the year,’ explains Jordana. ‘We go every week to read, recharge batteries and relax’.

When it came to planning, Jordana was very hands-on: ‘I wanted to personalize the details of the invitation and became obsessed with the little things, like getting the Poppy Design Co. flowers just right,’ she says. girlfriend. ‘I’m more of a right brain and can have a bigger vision without the ability to execute that vision, so Mason suggested we have a weekly call with Beth Helmstetter and her events team at Beth Helmstetter Events. They helped keep everyone on track and also kept my anxiety under control.’

The search for wedding dresses Jordanian It became a dream setting when her friend, interior designer Chiara de Rege put her in touch with Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera. ‘At first I thought I wanted a big, very traditional dress, but when I started trying them on, they just didn’t seem right,’ says Jordana. ‘I am over forty years old and this is my second wedding, and many of them seemed very youthful to me. However, my stylist Kate Bofshever helped me out and the third dress I tried on was just the thing – it was perfect.’

The actress has been working with the same hair and makeup team for her red carpet appearances for years, so it was natural that she would turn to Emily Cheng and Kylee Heath again on her wedding day: ‘They know me very well and we have a lot of fun together,’ he says. ‘I sent them a lot of inspiration photos. I kept googling ‘low bun, wedding’ until I found Hailey Bieber and thought, ‘Bingo!’