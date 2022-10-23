Jordana Brewster arrives at her wedding in the car from ‘Full Throttle’

A meeting that, without a doubt, many passionate about four wheels would have liked to attend. And it is that Jordana Brewster, the actress who plays mia toretto in the saga of At full throttle, celebrated their wedding last Saturday.

The guests

And as expected, the event was attended by several of the stars of one of the films most admired by motor and racing fans.

The social networks of the famous actors did not hide the emotional moments. One of the guests was Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker. The young woman was 15 years old when her father died in 2013, known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the first installments of the saga.

Also joining the ceremony, held at an outdoor evening in Santa Barbara (California, United States), Vin Diesel, Ludacris and other artists.

Van Diesel, Meadow Walker and Ludacris. Photography: @meadowwalker

Tribute to Paul Walker

The wedding had surprises from the first minute. Her girlfriend and current husband (Mason Morfit) They decided to come to the celebration in a special way. And it could not be otherwise: They arrived in a blue 94′ Honda Acura Integra GS-R the car that appeared in the 2001 film (At full throttle).

And another detail. In one of the windows the car and as a way of tributea sticker shows a scene starring Brewster and Walker, who died in 2013 in an accident.

But the Acura was not the only car that could be enjoyed, because there was also an exhibition with some of the sports of the saga.