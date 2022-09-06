Jordana Brewster Celebrated Her Wedding to Mason Morfit and Honored Paul Walker and ‘Fast & Furious’ – E! Online Latino

Meadow, who has kept in touch with the cast since her father’s death in 2013 and whose wedding last year Vin and Jordana attended, also shared a photo of herself with the actors, writing “Family.” Ludacris shared the same photo on her account and wrote, “My brother @paulwalker is smiling down from heaven…her @meadowwalker’s daughter is EVERYTHING the world created for her. Legacy lives on #love “.

Jordana wore a white wedding dress that featured a strapless lace corset with a sweetheart neckline and floral appliqués, as well as a mermaid-style skirt, paired with a cathedral veil. She was carrying a small bouquet of white roses. Her boyfriend was wearing a black tuxedo. The couple posed for photos with their families.

Jordana announced her engagement to Mason, a businessman, in September 2021, writing on Instagram, “JB soon to be JBM” and showing off a huge diamond ring. The two had first sparked romance rumors in July 2020.

Jordana’s wedding to Mason comes more than a year after she divorced the film producer Andrew Formfather of her children Julian8 years old, and Rowan6, after 13 years of marriage.

Check out photos from Jordana and Mason’s wedding: