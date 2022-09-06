Jordana Brewster honors Paul Walker at her wedding to Mason Morfit

The family of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga was partying this weekend, as one of its protagonists lived one of the most important moments of her life, her wedding. we talk about Jordan Brewsterwho married Mason Morfitand that at their party they decided to commemorate film production as a Paul Walker.

Jordana Brewster and businessman Mason Morfit, 46, announced almost a year ago that they had gotten engaged after a year of dating. At that time they did not give details about when they would celebrate their marriage union, or details of the link, but, after a long wait, the couple decided to get married on September 3, according to what the actress’s representative told ‘E! News’.

According to said report, Brewster and Morfit chose to celebrate their love and marry in a private meeting and accompanied by their loved ones in a magical place in Santa Barbara, California. However, the pair of lovebirds surprised their guests with the tribute they paid to Paul Walker, an important friend and colleague of the actress.

Among the guests were present Meadow Walkerwho recently published unpublished photos of his father, Vin Dieselher co-star Ludacris and the actress frankie shaw. The trio didn’t hesitate to capture the encounter in a photo that was posted on Instagram by both Paul’s daughter and Ludacris.

But, it was not the only thing, since the famous 42-year-old star also made a space at his wedding to emphasize how important this film saga is in his life. Brewster participated in ‘Fast & Furious’ from 2001, giving life to Mia Toretto, sister of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) who falls in love with the policeman Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker).

Her performance in this film led her to stardom and, without a doubt, she was part of the family that was formed among the members of that film. In this way, she wanted that adventurous and wild spirit to be present at her wedding, so the event included an exhibition of cars that were part of the saga.

Frankie Shaw at Jordana Brewster’s wedding. Frankie Shaw/Instagram

And, as a tribute to her late dear friend, Paul Walker, an image of the two actors in their driving scene was placed on the driver’s window of the car — a blue ’90s Acura Integra GS-R — in which she and her now husband, Mason, left the party.

Also, Meadow Walker shared a small video of her enjoying the wedding. Congratulations to my sister Jordana @jordanabrewster and Mason @gmmorfit. The most beautiful celebration of love. I clearly had a great time. I love you very much. Family forever”, wrote the young model.

