Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit and Drives ‘Fast & Furious’

Mia Toretto is off the market.

“Fast & Furious” franchise star Jordana Brewster said “I do” to Mason Morfit in a breathtaking ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Saturday.

The blushing bride, 42, stunned in a strapless fishtail dress with an embroidered lace bodice and satin train.

Brewster completed the bridal look with classic diamond earrings and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

She was also photographed carrying a bouquet of roses while wearing a long veil with an embroidered flower border.

According to an eyewitness, Brewster’s on-screen brother Vin Diesel was in attendance but arrived late for the 5 p.m. ceremony.

We’re told that shortly after the nuptials, Brewster and Morfit jumped into the famed blue Acura Integra from the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

As fans may recall, the actress once rode in the now-iconic sports car with her late co-star and on-screen husband, Paul Walker.

The wedding took place nearly a year after Brewster confirmed she had said “yes” to Morfit’s proposal, following her split from first husband Andrew Form.

“❤️JB will soon be JBM❤️,” she captioned a selfie via Instagram at the time, of her and the tech CEO on the beach.

In September 2021, Page Six exclusively obtained photos of the actress wearing her sparkling diamond ring while out and about with Morfit, who is the CEO of investment firm ValueAct Capital.

The pair were first romantically linked in July 2020, with Brewster later revealing she flew out to see him just days after he filed for divorce from Form.

“Mason and I had met once, when we were both still married, four years ago,” she wrote in a Glamor essay last June.

“I took note of Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch, I started following him on Instagram.

She continued, “I am already planning my second wedding in my head. But I stop when I get this rushing, buzzing feeling.

Brewster and Form were married from 2007 to 2021 and share two children: sons Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6.