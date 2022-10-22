Jordana Brewster paid tribute to Paul Walker on her wedding day (+ photos)

One of the guests was Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker.

Jordana Brewster, the actress who plays Mia Toretto in Fast and Furious, celebrated her wedding a few days ago.

And as expected, the event was attended by several of the stars of one of the films most admired by motor and racing fans.

The social networks of the famous actors did not hide the emotional moments. One of the guests was Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker. The young woman was 15 years old when her father died in 2013, known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the first installments of the saga.

Also joining the ceremony, held at an open-air evening in Santa Barbara (California, United States), were Vin Diesel, Ludacris and other artists.

The wedding had surprises from the first minute. Her bride and her current husband (Mason Morfit) decided to come to the celebration in a special way. And it couldn’t be any other way: they arrived in a blue 94′ Honda Acura Integra GS-R, the car that Mía and Brian shared in 2001.

In one of the windows of the car and as a form of tribute, it had an image that shows a scene starring Brewster and Walker, who died in 2013 in an accident.

