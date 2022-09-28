Jordana Brewster Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Floral Swimsuit

|

It may possibly be fall, but Jordana Brewster is still showing off her summer body.

The 42-year-old actress put her trim physique on display as she hit the beach with new husband Mason Morfit in Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning.

Jordana was a vision in a flirty floral print bikini that put her toned abs on full display.

Jordana was a vision of beach style when she hit the waves in a floppy straw hat and sleek frames.

She upped the glam factor with a rose gold necklace.

The newlywed also accessorized her look with her stunning engagement ring.

While soaking up the sun with her husband, Jordana put her hair in a ponytail and doted on her dog Endi while her husband checked his phone.

A bottle of water rested at Jordana’s feet as she sat under a beach umbrella and on a towel.

Jordana snapped up her second husband, Mason, earlier this month at a Santa Monica ceremony filled with used cars from the Fast and Furious movies.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of Jordana’s late Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker, was one of the guests at the glamorous occasion.

Jordana is a proud mother of two sons, Julian, nine, and Rowan, six, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Form.

Her affair with Mason became public in mid-July 2020, just weeks after she filed for divorce from Andrew after 13 years of marriage.

Andrew and Jordana got their start in an element through their 2006 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, on which Andrew was a producer.

Meanwhile, Andrew also remarried earlier this year, marrying actress Alexandra Daddario in June.