Jordana Brewster’s jeans to look casual

In addition to being talented, Jordan Brewster is beautiful. However, that is not the only reason many women follow her. She has a very hip, relaxed and chic style when it comes to wearing jeans. Apparently, it is one of her favorite clothes and that is why she shows us how well she combines them with everything!

Get inspired by all the combinations of Jordana Brewster

Almost every time she is photographed by the paparazzi, she is seen Jordana Brewster looking very casual and relaxed. But it is not only that, apparently she is a fan of the jeans and all its possible combinations.

At first glance, you can see that she knows how to wear them very well, in addition to being a great inspiration to discover different combinations of looks. Let’s see.

Jordana Brewster looks casual and relaxed in all her outfits

Recently, Jordana Brewster was seen running some essential errands on the street, precisely pushing a shopping cart outside Trader Joe’s in Santa Monica, California.

The 40-year-old Fast and Furious star wore a coat for the cool Southern California weather. It was a long black jacket that ended at mid-thigh, although in detail, it could be seen that underneath it she was wearing a black top and a pair of pants. jeans high-waisted denim with sleeves rolled up to mid-calf.

To finish off that outfit, she wore colorful and black patterned ballet flats with a black leather bag.

SOURCE: Pinterest Jordan Brewster look casual and relaxed with jeans high shot.

But hey, Brewster has plenty of other ways to combine the jeans. She considers herself a lover of skinny jeans, those well-fitting ones that, from time to time, she also wears with loose camisoles and sandals.

another way to look jeans is to wear them broken. In this opportunity, Jordan Brewster added a touch of grunge chic with a pair of jeans worn, a military jacket and clearly looked smart and very casual as she finished it off with a black military coat with gold buttons and pointed toe flats that looked perfectly comfy and cute!

SOURCE: FameFlynet Picture Jordan Brewster and its jeans broken.

“The jeans flared are also among his favorites. In fact, when he attended the SU2C event, he did so in shorts and a ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ t-shirt.”

SOURCE: FameFlynet Picture Jordan Brewster and its jeans flared.

Which of all its combinations with jeans do you prefer?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.