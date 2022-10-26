Jordana Brewster’s miniskirt ideal to show off your legs

As one of the central actresses in “Dallas: The Heirs“, the Netflix series after the success of the original, Jordana Brewster enjoys the event, its followers and the red carpets and every fashionista moment lived on the red carpets. This time, we will analyze a super successful look of mini skirt nude color with some styling tricks that you can not miss.

Her talent and beauty finally have international projection, after so much work and her roles begin to be better known. A fashion lover, she knows how to stand out from the figures around her and show that she has her own personality.

The beautiful actress with Latin features, half American on her father’s side and half Brazilian on her mother’s side, boasts – without a doubt – a very particular style. With styling tricks and great elegance, she shows off her shapely figure and her long legs with looks that know how to merge trends, classic touches and a lot of glamour.

The nude range always stylizes! GQ font

Jordana Brewster’s miniskirt that will make your legs look infinite: Recreate her look!

The mini skirt It is a feminine, stylish and sensual garment that cannot be missing in different versions in any wardrobe.

Jordan Brewster teaches us that choosing the right one for an occasion where we want to look especially stylized is very easy!

Just choose one mini skirt nude: you can have a lace overlay with a few splashes of color, as is your case, wear a neutral top to go with it, or work with tweed fashion to show off an entire ensemble of the same fabric top and bottom.

The actress knows that this tone blends with the color of the skin and gives the impression that the legs continue a little longer than real.

In addition, another trick used in this style is the lace ruffles with transparencies as a finish: any irregular detail in the garments, especially in finishes, always stylizes.

The final touch is given by its sandals with straight square heels and platforms in the light tan range, so that the shoes do not cut into the legs and everything seems to go on ad infinitum!

It will be enough for the accessories to have some silver or gold detail even if they are from the same nude/tan range and voila! You will see how your style makes you look taller and slimmer.

And you, do you dare to imitate this style of miniskirt from Jordan Brewster? Ahead!

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!