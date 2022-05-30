Entertainment

Jordana Brewster’s miniskirt ideal to show off your legs

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

As one of the central actresses in “Dallas: The Heirs“, the Netflix series after the success of the original, Jordana Brewster enjoys the event, its followers and the red carpets and every fashionista moment lived on the red carpets. This time, we will analyze a super successful look of mini skirt nude color with some styling tricks that you can not miss.

Her talent and beauty finally have international projection, after so much work and her roles begin to be better known. A fashion lover, she knows how to stand out from the figures around her and show that she has her own personality.

The beautiful actress with Latin features, half American on her father’s side and half Brazilian on her mother’s side, boasts – without a doubt – a very particular style. With styling tricks and great elegance, she shows off her shapely figure and her long legs with looks that know how to merge trends, classic touches and a lot of glamour.

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

8 Marvel Studios series that are about to be released

18 seconds ago

This is the Netflix movie in which Lily Collins stands out for her drama

11 mins ago

his hilarious technique for climbing the steps goes viral (VIDEO)

13 mins ago

Massacre in Texas: Eva Mireles and Irma García, the teachers who gave their lives to protect the children of the Uvalde elementary school | International | News

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button