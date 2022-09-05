Jordana Brewster’s wedding reunites the cast of Fast and Furious | Films

Irais M.

The ceremony included a tribute to the franchise and Paul Walker.

Jordana Brewster got married this weekend with Mason Morfit, CEO of the investment firm that bears his name, and the event was the perfect pretext to reunite the cast of Fast and furious. Among the guests of the saga were Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker.

The Jordana Brewster’s (Mia Toretto) wedding was held in Santa Barbara, California, and included a tribute to the franchise of Fast and furious. In addition to exhibiting some of the cars that appear in the saga, the bride and groom arrived in the blue Acura Integra GS-R from the original 2001 film, the same one in which Mia had a scene with Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker).

At the wedding, Ludacris was accompanied by his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, while Meadow Walker attended with her husband Louis Thornton-Allan.

“Congrats to Mason and my sister Jordana,” Meadow Walker posted. on your Instagram account. “I love you so much. Family, forever,” added the daughter of the late Paul Walker, to whom Vin Diesel walked down the aisle at her own wedding.

Jordana Brewster, 42, was also married to producer Andrew Form, with whom she has two children.