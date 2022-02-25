Jordan’s claim to Karl Towns | Beetroot

A video where you can see Jordan go to greet Doncic, the Dominican can be seen approaching the player to shake his hand and this is where, according to Towns, there was a funny interaction between the two. (Keep reading…)

During a video on the Twitch digital platform, Towns said that since Jordan arrived, he was competitive with everyone, which made the Dominican laugh a lot.

“I saw what you did to my team. F–k you.”@KarlTowns explains what MJ told him at the All-Star Game💀 pic.twitter.com/7ZtwDqdXx7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2022

“Before this happened (the video greeting Doncic and Towns) everything was super competitive (with Jordan). Michael told Magic ‘let’s play, you and me right now’ and I could only say ‘wow, Michael got up choosing violence,’” Towns begins with laughter. Referring to the video, he said, “MJ looked at me and said ‘I remember what you did to my team. I saw what you did to my team, FUCK…!’ and I could only say ‘YES, I love that energy!, which is why you could see me in the video yelling that,’” Towns noted as he laughed out loud.

“And the funniest part of it all is that MJ is so iconic, he’s so competitive, that he turns to me and yells ‘YES!’ He is so competitive, I love it! I could only say ‘hell’”. ESPNDigital