Jordi Cruz: “In ‘MasterChef 10’ we have cried and I doubted I would have tears”

We interview Jordi Cruz, the relentless judge of ‘MasterChef’, who breaks down all the details of the tenth edition and launches a warning to Juanma and Miki.

On April 10, 2013 La 1 premiered a culinary talent that had swept many countries. ‘MasterChef’ landed on the TVE grid with a great performance and proof of this is that 9 years later the public channel starts its tenth edition this Monday, April 18, in top form, and as its most competitive bet.

Before the return of the culinary talent, in El Televisero we have been able to chat with one of its judges, jordi cruzwho gives us details of the new contestants and sends a notice to two acquaintances, Juanma Castaño and Miki Nadal, the winners of the sixth edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’, who have just made their debut as presenters on ‘Cinco Tenedores’ (Movistar Plus+).

INTERVIEW HEADLINES

“We have some applicants who are very true and all very good people, the public is going to empathize with them”

«Those contestants who have not had an easy life have managed to see this as a second chance»

«The 3 judges were cast, analyzing if we had the ability to communicate and be good cooks»

“I doubted having tear ducts, but there are moments this season… that there are boys who do it so naturally and truthfully”

«I usually look in the rearview mirror at the competition»

“That the two rookies of Miki and Juanma do a program and start cooking worries me”

“I have to go put order in the kitchen of ‘Five forks’ by Miki and Juanma”

“I’m very into series and I fall asleep with documentaries every night”