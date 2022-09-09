Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, wears Kanye’s Yeezy sunglasses

Throwing shade with shades?

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, continues to keep up with the Kardashians after their falling out — or at least the most famous Kardashian ex.

Woods and his younger sister, Jodie, modeled Kanye West’s new chrome Yeezy Gap sunglasses in a series of Instagram photos posted Thursday.

“YZYSHDZ,” the social media superstar captioned the snaps.

In addition to their lookalike glasses, the siblings appeared to be wearing West’s signature all-black outfits, with Jodie opting for a puffer jacket and Jordyn appearing to sport a Yeezy Gap bodysuit ($300) with built-in gloves — a favorite Kim accessory. Kardashian’s.

“The shadow,” one fan commented on her Instagram photos. jordynwoods/Instagram

The post didn’t have a #sponcon or #ad tag, so it’s possible the ladies were just showing organic appreciation to Yeezy, while not-so-subtly declaring themselves Team Kanye.

“That’s right, wear those sunglasses girls,” one follower commented, while another hailed the photos as “Tea.”





Jodie Woods has her own Kardashian ties, as she is close friends with Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama. jordynwoods/Instagram



Followers hailed the “small” decision on social media. jordynwoods/Instagram Next

close “Today is a stark reminder that war criminals will be…

“Implications of these images,” wrote another person, praising Jordyn for her “level of pettiness.”

Kardashian, 41, and West, 45, have been going through a tumultuous split — and the “Donda” rapper recently attacked Kris Jenner and other members of the famous family on Instagram.

Jordyn, meanwhile, is no stranger to the constant drama of the Kardashian-Jenner team.

The 25-year-old was embroiled in an infidelity scandal involving Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in 2019. Since then, Khloé has welcomed another child with the basketball player, but Jordyn has still not been welcomed into the family.

Woods and Jenner were best friends for many years before the cheating scandal. Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

During the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain’ reunion in 2021, the Good American co-founder said she hasn’t spoken to Woods since, but added, ‘I have no hard feelings. against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn.

But it doesn’t look like Kylie and Jordyn will be having fun anytime soon.

“When she did something to my family, I felt like she did something to me,” the Kylie Cosmetics designer said.