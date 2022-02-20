Jorge Benguché misses a penalty and takes a win in Cerro Largo’s defeat against Plaza Colonia in Uruguay

2022-02-18

Luck was not on his side this Friday for Honduran striker Jorge Benguche, in a 0-5 loss to Plaza Colonia in the first division of Uruguay.

The catracho striker was lined up as a starter, but had little luck on the lawn of the Domingo Burgueño Miguel stadium in the game played tonight for the third day of the local championship.

When the game was 0-0, the “Bull” missed a penalty in the 28th minute of the first half. the goalkeeper opponent stopped the attacker’s soft shot to the right side. The catracho ended up lamenting what would be his debut as a scorer in Charrúa lands.

For the second time andThe ex-Olimpia was replaced and Cerro Largo ended up taking a landslide defeat at home by five goal difference.

See: Young 19-year-old Honduran promise signs his first professional contract with the Houston Dynamo II in the United States

This is the second experience for the attacker abroad after his time with Boavista de Portugal, who have not started the campaign well.

The following games will be key for the 25-year-old footballer who will seek to establish himself and gain the trust of the coach and all the fans of Cerro Largo.

It may interest you: Deiby Flores against history and Elis vs Monaco: This is how the Honduran legionnaires will play this weekend