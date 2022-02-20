Jorge Campos and Pavel Pardo welcomed Jairo Torres

Midtime Editorial

Jairo Torres21-year-old footballerwill play for the Chicago Fire starting next summerafter what The painting of the Windy City and the Atlas reached an agreementwhich It was around 6 million dollars. Jairo will remain with the Rojinegros for the remainder of the regular season.

Torres will become the sixth Mexican what get to the rows of the MLS team; Cuauhtémoc Blanco, goalkeeper Richard Sánchez, Nery Castillo, Pavel Pardo and Jorge Camposthese last two land they gave a surprise to the youth squad of the Atlas.

Through their social networks, Chicago Fire shared the warm welcome they gave the ‘Immortal’ and the ‘Baby’ to Jairo Torres.

“How are you Jairo, how are you, I hope you are very well. I’m Jorge Campos, if you don’t know me you’re very young; but hey, welcome to the Chicago Fire, I played there, it’s a great city, it’s a great team, I wish you the best of luck and see you soon, “was Campos’ message, very true to his style.

Pavel Pardo dedicated a message to him more serious but just as emotional for another of the graduates of the great red and black quarry.

“Jairo, congratulations. What a great joy that you arrive at the Chicago Firea great club with a lot of history, surely you will have many successes and you will leave a mark in the club. A great city, excellent people and above all with a great desire to succeed”.

Jairo joins Carlos Salcedo like two new Mexican faces for the next MLS season.

