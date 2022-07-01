Jorge Cárdenas also explodes against Rodolfo Hernández and does not lower him as “sold”

Jaime Bayly, who is one of the most recognized political journalists in Latin America, surprised all his followers this Wednesday and dispatched himself against the engineer Rodolfo Hernández, after his meeting with Gustavo Petro.

Through his television program, the Peruvian dedicated a few minutes to criticize the engineer’s attitude. Likewise, he assured that he should assume the banners of the opposition in Colombia.

“You said that Petro wanted to kill you. You should be the leader of the opposition. Very well, you meet with the president-elect, but you preserve your dignity as an opposition leader. Your role is not to support Petro unconditionally, that seems opportunistic, climber ”, accurate.

After the victory of the Cordovan in the elections, the actor Jorge Cárdenas decided to move away from social networks a bit and took a break from the national situation. However, he reappeared this week to join the questions against the Santanderean.

The Valle del Cauca artist shared Bayly’s explosive statements on his personal Twitter account and pointed out that he feels quite betrayed by Hernández, whom he described as “sold”.

“The useful idiots were many. We will see what results from this ‘change’. The Rodolfo thing is more than a Trojan Horse. He gave reason to those who never believed in him “, Cárdenas initially pointed out.

what of @ingrodolfohdez it is more than a Trojan horse.

He gave reason to those who never believed him, he betrayed those of us who believed him and taught us all that it is preferable to vote blank than to throw away the vote with those who have already sold themselves to their opponent.

Losing to learn is not losing. pic.twitter.com/zfU3P73GiZ – JorgeCardenas (@cardenasjorgee) July 1, 2022

Then he specified: “He betrayed those of us who believed him and taught us all that it is preferable to vote blank than to throw away the vote with those who have already sold themselves to their opponent. Losing to learn is not losing.

The well-known actor finally reiterated that he agrees with the criticism that the former mayor of Bucaramanga has received and once again regretted having voted for him in the second round of the presidential elections.

It should be remembered that Jorge Cárdenas was one of the first personalities of the national show business to speak out on social networks regarding the triumph of Gustavo Petro in the elections on June 19.

Through a publication on Twitter, the famous actor did not hide his sadness at the results of the voting and assured that he hopes he is not right in what he thinks about the leader of Human Colombia, who also recently met with Álvaro Uribe Vélez .

“I pray to God that I am the wrong one, and that what I fear so much is only in my imagination. Those of us who believe in democracy must respect it and ask the creator to enlighten the one who will govern the destinies of so many. To continue working to build a better country and realize our dreams”, he sentenced at that time.

Diego Trujillo, remembered for his role as Emilio Iriarte in The Kings, He did not overlook the victory of the candidate of the Historical Pact and shared an ironic question on social networks. “What will become of the life of Jorge Cárdenas?”, he pointed.

Faced with this question, the Valle del Caucano did not remain silent and replied: “Dear Diego, I am very well. Thank you for your concern. Here I am scratching my head because you approve of my opinions. Happy life”.

The Bogotá artist was one of the Colombian actors who joined the Historic Pact campaign during the electoral contest and voted for Gustavo Petro in the elections.