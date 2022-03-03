Jorge Carrascal and the plans to terminate his contract with CSKA Moscow due to the situation in Russia | Colombians Abroad

Jorge Carrascal recently arrived in Russia, at CSK Moscow, from River Plate. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine complicated the situation for the inhabitants of both countries, especially for the Ukrainians. However, among the multiple effects, there are several sectors.

This is the case of several players, who have tried to leave Ukraine, some successfully, others without even being able to do so. Jorge Carrascal has been in Russia for a few weeks, despite Moscow’s distance from the border, there is tension.

According to information from TyC Sports, Carrascal’s situation would still be in suspense “The Colombian, who arrived in Russian lands approximately two weeks ago, would be evaluating terminating his contract with CSKA Moscow, due to the conflict that broke out in the country” .

If it is the case, to achieve a termination of the contract, he would return to River Plate. However, “It would mean the loss of a great deal for the Núñez entity.”

The business between River Plate and CSKA Moscow was with a loan until the middle of the year, for 300 thousand euros and the mandatory purchase option, according to the fulfillment of objectives. If it becomes effective, the Russians will have to pay three million euros, for 50% of the Colombian pass.