Jorge Castro makes Raymond Arrieta cry with a birthday message

The actor Jorge Castro made the presenter and comedian cry Raymond Arrieta by dedicating an emotional birthday message to him today.

The host of the programs “Raymond and his friends” and “Day by Day” by Telemundo celebrates its 57 years today. To honor the life of the artist who made his artistic first steps in 1983, his friend and co-worker Jorge Castro dedicated a beautiful message to him about some of the memories they have built together professionally and personally. The actor shared several photos on his social media account.

Castro pointed out that Arrieta is the person with whom he has shared the most time in his life outside the family nucleus. In addition to being friends and work colleagues at “Raymond and his friends”, they maintain a close relationship as compadres. They have known each other since grade school and have worked together for decades.

“I want to celebrate my brother Ramón Emilio Arrieta’s birthday in a big way. Outside of my family, no one has been in my life longer than Raymond. We grew up together. In many of the most important moments of our lives we have been together. Raymond’s first shows at school, he chose me to be his best man, on my wedding day with Alfonsina, he was the one who married us. It was the first one that arrived when my daughter Olivia was born and all the things that we still have to live. It has been a privilege to witness his life, ”revealed the actor in his writing on his Instagram.

“Since he was a child in Provi de Cupey, Raymond dreamed of being a comedian and making people laugh. Today, a trail of years later, my brother @raymondarrietaoficial has everything he ever wanted. A wonderful family, an extraordinary career and the love and respect of a people. Celebrate with me the birthday of Millito the great @raymondarrietaoficial ”, added the artist in his message to the also philanthropist who has been raising funds for cancer patients and the Oncology Hospital for more than a decade.

Given Castro’s message, The comedian reacted and revealed that it caused many emotions and tears.

“Brother you made me cry. Together we have achieved many dreams and those that are missing and as you say we are blessed to have a good family, a good job and the affection of the people. We continue forward and in five days your birthday arrives. We will celebrate it as always by getting drunk with juice apple (internal joke of our youth) I love you brother, “reacted Arrieta.

Other artists congratulate Raymond

Arrieta’s celebration of life extends to other artists who have also shared messages in honor of the comedian on their social networks. Alexandra Fuentes dedicated a publication to her on her social networks.

The singer and entertainer Dagmar, for his part, He wished his co-worker in “Day by Day” all the best in the world.

“Today is my partner Raymond’s birthday!! @raymondarrieta Lots of health, joy, sustenance, love and family!! We love you! Thank you for making me laugh even in my worst moments! To celebrate life!” Dagmar wrote.