Jorge Cauich Toledano: A message of freedom

We like epic cinema because it tells the exploits of great heroes, stories that become essential for generations and audiences. To this genre belong the films “The 7 Samurai” (1954), “Spartacus” (1960), “Brave Heart” (1995), “Gladiator” (2000) and “300” (2006), exciting, moving and in many senses, tragic.

The film “La Mujer Rey”, starring Viola Davis and which opens today in Cines Siglo XXI and other cinemas, rightly belongs to this genre, a beautiful cinematographic contribution by the American Gina Prince-Bythewood, whose filmic violence surprises the first minute. Yes, we are talking about the same director of “The Secret Life of Bees”.

The film does not dwell on unnecessary allegations against slavery or the greed of its promoters, but it does not miss the opportunity to elevate those who had a clear vision of the consequences of this scourge.

The film garnered much applause at the III National Meeting of Independent Cinemas in Puebla, at the Teatro de la Ciudad, two weeks ago, where the film was shown courtesy of Sony Pictures, but the applause was by no means only for the protagonist, Well, Viola Davis’s co-stars are also up to the award-winning actress.

In fact, to suppose that the presence of the South African Thuso Mbedu, the British Lashana Lynch and the Ugandan Sheila Atim is merely an inclusive and diverse spirit of Hollywood cinema would be a real lack of respect for the spectacular work of these stars as warriors of the kingdom of Dahomey . They are talented women, whose careers must be followed closely.

Viola Davis is the first African-American woman to win an Oscar, a Tony and an Emmy, in addition to several well-deserved nominations, but she still does not have an Oscar for Best Actress.

However, the Woman King is already a powerful contender for this prestigious award from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for next year.

As Nanisca, Viola Davis is truly “The Woman King.” Her power and her fury, her pain and her fear, go beyond the screen to stay in the viewer’s heart. That is precisely what epic movies do.

In the end, the film (also released in the US) is a vibrant message for human freedom, but also for personal liberation. Let’s go to the cinema.

Manager of the Siglo XXI Cinemas