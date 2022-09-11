Jorge Drexler, Kuropa, “Moonage Daydream” and “Spider-Man”: activities for the week – Tvshow – 09/11/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

theater Russian comedy, circus, one of dance and theater and César Troncoso

Cesar Troncoso. Photo: Fernando Ponzetto.

In addition to the revival of the work The other side of the world who star Cesar Troncoso Y Camila Diamond at the Teatro Alianza, this week arrives bad bed stories to the Delmira Agustini room of the Solís Theater. It is a comedy of six interconnected stories that opens on Friday. Also at the Solís, but within the framework of the International Circus Festival, A Sunday with functions Friday and Saturday. Jovanka and Leiza a mixture of dance and theater tells about two women, a gypsy and an African whose stories intersect in Montevideo. It will have performances from Friday to Sunday at the Vaz Ferreira Auditorium.

music Lots of recitals to see and listen to in Montevideo

George Drexler. Photo: Leonardo Mainé.

It is a week with a lot of musical activity. On Tuesday Mocchi presents 1990 at the Solis Theater; the duo tantoman will be in Sala Zitarrosa, and diego gonzalez presents days of fire and ghosts in Hugo Balzo room. On Wednesday Kuropanominated for several Graffiti will perform at Magnolio Sala, while Miguel Bestard It will do so at the Goes Cultural Center. also on wednesday George Drexler The Antel Arena will offer its show. On Friday Miguel Lecueder will be in the Héctor Tosar room, Convergent presents beats in Goes and Lombard Smurf beside Raul Castro They will perform in La Trastienda. also on friday Connie Island will be in Complex Room and FAbiana Cantilo at the Stella Theatre. With functions Friday and Saturday: Nair Mirabrat honors Mateo just licks himself well in the Hugo Balzo; Leo Masliah Y daniel hendlerpresent influencers in Zitarrosa Room; Susie Shock with an acoustic show at the Zavala Muniz and The pills of the grandpa in the Museum Room. Saturday will be vultures at the Antel Arena, and Saturday and Sunday the opera The Campanello in the sodre

cinema “Moonage Daydream” arrives at the cinema and “Spider-Man” returns

Image from the documentary “Moonage Daydream”. Photo: Diffusion

This week the movie premieres start on Wednesday. That day comes to Life Cinemas alice and the mayor, French drama about a politician without ideas and hires a young philosopher. Also on Wednesday, in the Classics section of the Movie Punta Carretas, the adventure of James Bond, the spy who loved me. On Thursday and for two functions the documentary will be seen Moonage Daydream about British artist David Bowie. And Spanish animation also arrives on the billboard Thaddeus the explorer 3, emergency in the airthe horror invitation to hell and come back with a few more minutes of footage, Spider-Man: No way home.

humor This week three comedy shows arrive

Fabio Alberto. Photo: Francisco Flores

This week there are three very different proposals that have humor as a common denominator. in the cycle comedians room which takes place in the Hugo Balzo del Sodre room, on Wednesday the Argentine Fabio Alberto who rose to fame with Cha Cha Cha Y All for two pesos. On Friday there are two proposals in the Movie. German Silveira Y Yuri Jakimoczukmembers of the program crazy about soccer count their misfortunes We have to do something. same day as Manu Merliwho gained visibility thanks to his participation this year in Got Talent Uruguay arrives with The Great AP Show.

streaming “Licorice Pizza”, “The Winx saga” returns and more in streaming

The streaming catalog adds several titles. On Netflix, the documentary premieres on Wednesday The King, Vicente Fernandez; also the nordic police Missing in Lorenskog, the catholic school and it adds up The invisible man with Elizabeth Moss. Season 2 premieres on Friday. Destiny: The Winx Saga and arrives Love is blind: After the altar. A Star +, the saga arrives on Friday The Mummy with Brendan Fraser. A Disney +, also on Friday is added Darling, a documentary about two young immigrants and their path in music. And Prime Video is added today Licorice Pizza and on Friday a private matter Y Good night mom.