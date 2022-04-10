Jorge Glas left the Cotopaxi prison after a ‘habeas corpus’ | Policy | News

Before noon on April 10, former Vice President of the Republic Jorge Glas regained his freedom after the execution of the habeas corpus granted by the judge of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of Manglaralto, in Santa Elena.

From very early on, groups of people gather in the vicinity of the Cotopaxi Deprivation of Liberty Center, waiting for the release of the former vice president.

URGENT. The former Vice President of the Republic, Jorge Glas, regains his freedom after executing the habeas corpus granted by the judge of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of Manglaralto de Santa Elena. @theuniversecom pic.twitter.com/A2Pr1W3z5H – Vicente Ordóñez P. (@vicenteopi) April 10, 2022

Judge Javier Moscoso, of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit based in the Manglaralto parish of the Santa Elena canton, granted the habeas corpus to former Vice President Jorge Glas Espinel, because there is allegedly a risk to his physical and psychological integrity.

Correismo political leaders such as Virgilio Hernández and assembly members such as Pabel Muñoz, Fausto Jarrín, Ronny Aleaga, Fernando Cedeño, Ricardo Ulcuango arrived at the scene; while from social networks the former president Rafael Correa called to wait for his former running mate when he left prison and announced that he would then travel in a caravan to Guayaquil, for which he called to receive him as he passed through Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas , Quevedo, Babahoyo and especially in Guayaquil.

Meanwhile, on social networks, political leaders other than Correismo and some criminal lawyers questioned Judge Moscoso’s decision. (I)