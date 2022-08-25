Jorge Javier Marrero Gerena, owner of Yatea, is sentenced to 10 years in prison

Businessman Jorge Javier Marrero Gerenaowner of Yatea Puerto Rico, was sentenced today, Wednesday, to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release on federal charges of child exploitation for coercing and persuading three minors—one of them an undercover agent— to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

At the hearing, held at the Federal Court in Hato Rey, Judge Raul M. Arias-Marxuach also imposed a $60,000 fine to be paid in his first five years of supervised release, $15,000 that will go into a special fund for crime victims and $300 of special restitution. Total criminal money penalties are $75,300.

“(I apologize) for the damages I have caused to people in my family and to the people involved in this case”expressed Marrero Gerena before hearing his sentence.

During the hearing, the convict stood by the dais, with his hands clasped behind his back. Family members did not attend the hearing at the request of the businessman himself, indicated the defense attorney, Melanie Carrillo.

The federal prosecutor in the case, Jennifer Hernandez, asked the Court that Marrero Gerena be immediately admitted to a prison institution. With no objection from the defense, the 47-year-old man was handcuffed inside Courtroom 7 by federal marshals.

In sentencing, the Court recommended to the Bureau of Prisons that the convict be assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas.

During his time on supervised release, the father of three will not be allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, in any way, including by phone or electronic devices.

Additionally, as a sex offender, the probation officer may monitor your Internet access and electronic communications.

Regarding the high amount of fines, Arias Marxuach stated in court that Marrero Gerena owned two businesses —Yatea and Alpha One Security—, that he had assets with a net value of about $367,000 and that he earned $5,000 monthly.

Likewise, the robed man mentioned that the convict has a history of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine use.

The sentencing hearing was in person, after the togado denied a motion for the convict not to be present during the process and for it to be held virtually.

The businessman pleaded guilty on February 16, after reaching an agreement with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, on charges of child exploitation, for coercion and/or persuasion of a minor to engage in illicit sexual conduct, which also included the request for images sexually explicit messages to a minor using electronic communications.

A federal grand jury indicted — in early October 2020 — the owner of the luxury yacht charter company for having induced a teenage girl to engage in sexual conduct and for attempting it with two other minors. The actual victims were 15 and 16 years old.

All three charges carried a minimum of 10 years in prison each and up to a maximum of life behind bars. However, the agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, which took several months of negotiations, recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison and eliminated the fourth charge of the indictment: the production of child pornography.

In addition, by pleading guilty, Marrero Gerena prevented him from parading a long list of evidence that the Public Ministry had to prove his guilt.

federal prosecutor Jennifer Hernandez explained in mid-February, at a hearing, that the investigation against the businessman began in November 2019, when an undercover agent from the Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) fictitiously posed as “Alondra Sofía” , an alleged minor under 13 years of age who lived in Toa Baja.

With the false profile, the agent “liked” two photos published on the official account of Yatea Puerto Rico on Instagram, a company dedicated to renting luxury yachts.

According to the prosecutor, Marrero Gerena began, then, “sexually explicit” conversations through messaging applications of the social network, despite the fact that the undercover agent indicated that he was a minor.

“The explicit conversations and the indications to meet to engage in sexual conduct continued,” Hernández said.

A search warrant to the convict’s Instagram account allowed authorities to find that, in November 2019, he had also contacted a minor, this time, a real 15-year-old teenager.

“The conversation was explicit and Marrero Gerena invited her to engage in a sexual act”, despite the fact that the teenager reported that “she was 15 years old when she talked with Hiram”, which was the false name used by the accused to communicate with the victimshighlighted the prosecutor.

Hernández explained that Marrero Gerena “showed up and asked him if he wanted to be his ‘sugar baby’.” Later, he sent her photos of him on a boat and of her residence.

“On February 11, 2020, he offered to meet to engage in sexual activity”detailed the prosecutor. “The minor remembers going to an office with her grandmother to meet him, but he could not be alone with her.”

On the other hand, in February 2020, Marrero Gerena also used mobile device messaging applications to “attempt to coerce and persuade a minor under the age of 16” to “engage in sexual activity and sexual conduct to produce a visual depiction of that conduct.”

Although her age is identified, the prosecutor said, the defendant “asked her to meet to engage in sexual activity and asked for a visual representation of her completely naked.”

According to the evidence collected, The minor even sent him a video complying with said request.

Marrero Gerena was arrested on October 9, 2020 by HSI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE-HSI) agents.

Prior to the arrest, ICE-HSI officers raided Marrero Gerena’s residence in the Vistamar urbanization, in Carolina, on May 15, 2020.

The raid arose less than a month after complaints were published against him on social networks for alleged sexual harassment of minors. It was on April 26 when several people on Twitter revealed Marrero Gerena’s conversations.

The number of accusations caused the federal and state authorities to initiate investigations immediately.

Some of the complaints published on social networks alluded to requests that the businessman made to young people to agree to be photographed, among other offers.

“He also wrote to me and I am 14 years old!! In the end I screwed up all the messages he sent me because I knew something was wrong… he kept insisting and deleted many of his messages. He asked me if he lived with my parents, I mean???…”indicated part of one of the messages.

In the publication, the young woman states that she told the man that she was a minor and that he allegedly offered her a getaway with “yacht, photos, party, drinks, beach, music, sex and fun.”

Another complainant indicated that she went to a party of one of the men mentioned when she was between 16 and 17 years old, where “there was so much free alcohol for minors, forced or her intention was to like more little girls of that age, disgusting”.