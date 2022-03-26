Jorge Masvidal arrested after altercation in Miami Beach

Miami-Dade Corrections Jorge Masvidal is arrested in Miami

UFC superstar, George Masvidal, was arrested and charged on March 23 after an altercation with Colby Covington earlier in the week, reported with scoop journalist Rosh Lowe.

According to Miami-Dade County Correctional records, Masvidal was booked into jail at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday and faces two felony charges: aggravated assault with a mask causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief. Jail records showed he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $15,000 bond.

Video of “Gamebred” being escorted to jail was captured by WPLG Local 10 News.

Masvidal is accused of punching Covington twice in the face at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday night, as first reported by the Fox Sports talk show host Andy Slater. The incident left “Chaos” with a chipped tooth, abrasion on his wrist, and a broken watch, TMZ reported.

According to Slater, “Jorge Masvidal, wearing a surgical mask and hoodie, punched Colby Covington twice” and one of Covington’s trainers called the police.

Covington said Masvidal damaged his Rolex, charges carry a possible 15-year prison sentence

MMA Fighting reported that a police report indicates that Masvidal told Covington “you shouldn’t have been talking about my kids” and punched him twice in the face. Although the attacker was mostly hidden by the mask and hood, “Covington said he recognized Masvidal’s voice and the hair sticking out of his hoodie,” according to another MMA Fighting report. Heavy has requested the police report of the incident.

MMA Junkie added that a police report indicated the victim claimed “$15,000 in damages to his $90,000 Rolex watch.” The report also said that “Masvidal was booked with a visible injury and stitches to his right hand, which occurred prior to police contact,” according to the outlet.

Penalties for the felony aggravated assault charge can be up to 15 years in prison or 15 years of probation and up to $10,000 in fines. The felony charge of criminal mischief resulting in damages of $1,000 or more can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

The two fought earlier this month at UFC 272 and Covington won the heated contest by unanimous decision.

Masvidal shared a video of himself after the incident, his manager also tweeted

Following the incident, Masvidal shared a video of himself on Twitter apparently addressing the situation. Tagging Covington in the tweet, Masvidal said in the video, “I call this a show your face challenge. What’s happening? I’m from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up That’s how things are done in my city, man.”

The tweet has since been deleted from the Gamebred page.

In another tweet that appears to be directed at Covington, Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa, wrote: “Heard someone who’s not from Miami saying he’s king is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video ASAP.”

I’m hearing that someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

Masvidal and Covington are former best friends, roommates and training partners. However, their relationship has deteriorated in recent years and they met inside the octagon in UFC 272 to resolve the dispute.

But even though they spent 25 minutes fighting in the octagon, it seems their feud is far from over.

