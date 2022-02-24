Jorge Masvidal talks about a possible fight against a rival

Getty Jorge Masvidal after his fight against Darren Till in 2019

the superstar of UFC, Jorge MasvidaHe had some choice words for his old opponent, Nate Diaz.

Masvidal participated in a questions and answers session on his Rumble page recently and users asked him about his rival, Diaz.

The two fought at UFC 244 in November 2019 for the promotion’s “Baddest Motherf*****” belt, with “Gamebred” winning the match when the doctor stopped the fight after Diaz suffered a brutal cut over his eye. .

There were negotiations to finalize a rematch, however, the fight never took place. Since then, Diaz has taken occasional shots at Masvidal on social media, and Masvidal has apparently taken notice. Gamebred criticized Diaz and also pointed to his performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.

“That son of a bitch doesn’t want it, man,” Masvidal said through MMA Fighting. “I almost, almost killed him, knocked him an inch into his goddamn skinny life. You saw his last fight with Leon. I was like, man, they made that mistake and put this guy in there with me again, you know? He is not trying to fight.”

Masvidal not ruling out fighting Diaz after his fight with Colby Covington next month

Masvidal is currently preparing to fight another one of his rivals, Colby Covington, at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022. “Gamebred” is determined to win a third title fight against 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman, and although he does not rule out fighting Diaz after Covington, his main priority is “going for the title”.

“That little sh*t broom keeps talking,” Masvidal said. “You’re going to have to go at some point, you know. When I destroy Colby [Covington]if I have to wait for Usman, you could be the one to take this beating, bro… Come on, man, I’m going to smash your face for all the trash you said, bro.

“It is not a complaint. After I take care of my business, I’m going for the title, and if I don’t have time to go for the title, I’m going to break your fucking face for all the sh*t you said.

Masvidal has suffered two consecutive losses against Usman

After winning the “BMF” belt in November 2019, “Gamebred” did not fight until he was told he would fight “The Nigerian Nightmare” in July 2020 at UFC 251. Masvidal stepped into the octagon arriving on a winning streak out of three bouts, but couldn’t against Usman and lost by unanimous decision.

But due to his star status and having received the call-up to fight Usman a week earlier, he managed to get a chance for a rematch in April 2021 at UFC 261. However, Masvidal couldn’t beat Usman and lost by knockout in the second round. The loss was “Gamebred’s” first knockout of his career and he hasn’t fought since.

As we already mentioned, Masvidal will fight Covington next month, with the winner moving one step closer to another fight with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

