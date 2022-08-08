Jorge Mendes goes all out with Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

Under contract for another season (2023) at Manchester United where he does not have an exit voucher, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is however ready to make great efforts if a club playing in the Champions League were to open its door to him. .

CR7 offered at a salary of 17 M€!

Indeed, as CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs said, CR7 was really ready to go to Atlético Madrid, yet Real’s enemy club. Except that President Enrique Cerezo’s Colchoneros never showed up, no doubt hampered by the outcry of their own supporters against the Portuguese.

If we are to believe Ben Jacobs, Jorge Mendes did his best by coating the package… offering Cristiano Ronaldo a salary 30% lower than that he receives at the Red Devils (between 23 and 24 M€ ). Despite this discount, neither Bayern Munich, nor Chelsea, nor FC Barcelona, ​​nor PSG wanted to activate the CR7 lever … Which participated as a “super sub” in the fall of his team against Brighton (1-2).