Jorge Mendes prepares a €140m poker move with Cristiano Ronaldo

This summer again, Jorge Mendes has his work cut out for him. The super agent notably completed the transfer of Darwin Nuñez to Liverpool and that of Gonçalo Guedes to Wolverhampton. But the Portuguese still has other fish to fry by the end of the summer transfer market. Indeed, many of its customers can still change air. There is Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), who is courted by PSG and Barça. But his main file concerns Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jorge Mendes must save the CR7 soldier

A year ago, Jorge Mendes managed to bring him back to Manchester United, while neighboring City also hoped to recruit him. This summer 2022, the head of the Gestifute agency will have to work miracles once again. Indeed, his most prestigious foal absolutely wants to leave Man U in order to join a club playing in the Champions League. With the CV and the qualities of the 37-year-old striker, Jorge Mendes thought his mission would be much simpler.

But the truth is that he struggles to find a way out worthy of the name. However, he has tested the ground with many clubs including Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. All while specifying that CR7 was ready to lower his salary. But for different reasons, all the teams approached said no. Enough to put pressure on the Lusitanian agent, who must manage both MU, who is waiting for an offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, and his player, who is getting impatient.

Naples, the club of the last chance?

But Mendes may have found the solution to calm everyone down. This Friday, the Corriere dello Sport reveals that the 56-year-old agent has an incredible plan in mind to cram CR7. Indeed, he offered his player to Naples, a club which plays the Champions League as CR7 wishes. The idea would be to bring in an offer from Manchester United for Victor Osimhen to leave Napoli and place Ronaldo there. But his mission is more than complicated.

Indeed, Aurelio De Laurentiis claims 140 million euros for his center forward. And the president of the Partenopei, reputed to be tough in business, does not want one euro less. He must also convince the Red Devils to sign a large check for Osimhen, a player who has been followed for a long time. It is not certain, however, that the English put in so much money. Jorge Mendes will therefore have to struggle to get everyone to agree and above all save the soldier Cristiano Ronaldo.