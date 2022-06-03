Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo reveals a serious health problem: “I am condemned to die asphyxiated” | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- In an interview with Matilde Obregón for her YouTube channel published on June 2, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo spoke of the health problem that he has suffered for several years and that, according to what he says, he is condemned to die of suffocation in the future.

The comedian said that his addiction to cigarettes took its toll on him, as this caused cancer in his left lung eight years ago. To save his life, the protagonist of A family of ten they removed an earlobe and he was left with only four of the five lobes that make up the lungs.

Later, the disease progressed and they had to remove one more lobe. As he detailed, the fact of having only three lobes Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was added, which appeared due to having been a smoker for five years.

I am condemned to suffocate, because I will not be able to breathe. That is a natural condemnation, that is the fault of all those who smoke who should think and see themselves in these mirrors, ”said the actor in the interview.

Previously, in a talk with Mara Patricia Castañeda, Pinedo commented that due to COPD, he must take an oxygen concentrator with him on all his trips. He also explained that the altitude of Mexico City harms him because of your breathing problem.









“2,250 meters above sea level is very hard for me because there is less oxygen”, he commented then.