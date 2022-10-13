Jorge Rafael Zea sentenced to 50 years in prison for the femicide of his wife

Luz María was a criminal investigations technician assigned to the Office of the Public Prosecutor for Children and Adolescents of the MP, but, according to the means of investigation presented by the Office of the Prosecutor during the trial, She was frequently a victim of domestic violence.

Jorge Rafael Zea must spend 50 years in prison, after a judge found him guilty of the femicide of his wife Luz María López Morales, a young worker of the Public Ministry (MP), whose burned body was abandoned in a drain on Simeón Cañas Avenue on January 19, 2021.

The judge in charge of the process issued a conviction against Zea despite the fact that the defense in the final stage of the trial He presented his conclusions and chose to question the evidence presented by the Femicide Prosecutor’s Office.

During the course of the trial, the Femicide Prosecutor’s Office presented numerous pieces of evidence, including the chats between the couple, videos showing Zea’s movements on the day of the murder, as well as signs located on the victim’s body, his residence and the place where the body was abandoned.

Details

The Second Court of Femicide was presided over by Judge Carlos Humberto Pacay and members Ana Margarita Leonardo and Héctor José Rosales.

The Court gave probative value to the forensic photographic analysis of the entry controls and departure from where Luz María López Morales worked, which shows that on January 20, 2021 she did not show up for work.

Part of the frames show that Jorge Zea approached the main entrance of the place where Luz María López worked. and then he withdraws, but the Court analyzed whether “in 22 seconds is a reasonable time to investigate the disappearance of his wife.”

For 120 minutes, the Second Femicide Court explained the series of evidence presented by the MP and that will support the ruling that they will dictate against Jorge Zea.

One of the judges read out the cause of death of Luz María López and stated that it was due to “asphyxiation by strangulation”; In addition, he identified the personal documents of the victim and the marriage certificate between Jorge Zea and Luz María, who was killed after 3 years of marriage.

The Second Femicide Sentencing Court gave probative value to the testimonial statement of friends of Luz María López Morales, as well as “the warning voice raised by the victim’s mother” argued one of the judges; In addition, it makes a brief review of the facts imputed by the MP and summarizes the last movements made by Jorge Zea, after having killed his wife.

“To date we have held 22 hearings in this trial… Despite the fact that the case faltered” due to the contagion of covid-19 of the judges and because the only defendant for the femicide of Luz María López He was not transferred by the Penitentiary System, indicated one of the judges.

“This research has not only been successful, has performed due diligence.” refers one of the judges of the Second Femicide Court for the violent death of Luz María López Morales.

What does the PM say?

“At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office against the Crime of Femicide, the Second Criminal Sentencing Court for Crimes of Femicide and Other Forms of Violence Against Women and Group B Sexual Violence, of the Department of Guatemala, decided to issue a sentence of 50 years in prison incommutable against Jorge Rafael Zea Mejía, for the femicide of Luz María Del Rocío López”, the MP pointed out.

It adds that “the Office of the Prosecutor against the Crime of Femicide presented to the court the autopsy that establishes the cause of death of Luz María Del Rocío López Morales, whose body was located on January 22, 2021 on Simeón Cañas Avenue, zone 2 of Guatemala, telephone analysis and analysis of video surveillance cameras, which were substantial in linking Jorge Rafael Zea Mejía to the crime of femicide committed against his partner.”

It also indicates that Zea Mejía was arrested on January 23, 2021, after the disappearance of Luz María, who had an active alert for Isabel Claudina after her disappearance on January 19 of the same year.

The case

Luz María López Morales was a criminal investigations technician assigned to the MP’s Office for Children and Adolescents and as part of her work, López Morales had a relationship with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Dicri) and the Comprehensive Care Model for Children and Adolescents (Main).

On January 20, 2020, relatives of the woman activated an Isabel-Claudina alert, with number 2021-104, in which it was mentioned that the 25-year-old girl had disappeared that day on Simeón Cañas Avenue, in zone 2 of the capital.

Two days later, the remains of the young woman were located in a drain in zone 2 of the capital, just a few blocks from where she worked.

The National Institute of Forensic Sciences determined that the woman had died of asphyxiation due to strangulation.

On January 23 of that year, the National Civil Police (PNC) arrested Jorge Rafael Zea Mejía, on 15th Avenue in Zone 1 of the capital for the crime of femicide, as he was the main suspect in the death of the MP investigator. .

On January 24, the Femicide Court on Duty linked Zea to trial for the crime of femicide and gave three months for the prosecution to conclude the investigation.

Sent to trial

Jorge Rafael Zea Mejía was sent to trial on Friday, December 17, 2021 for the femicide against Luz María López Morales.

The body was burned

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the trial against Zea Mejía began and during the accusation of the MP it was mentioned that the victim died of suffocation and then her body was burned, wrapped in nylon and finally deposited in the gully of zone 2 where she was located.

The MP’s Femicide Prosecutor’s Office, through prosecutor Marlon Ordóñez, described that Zea, after having killed the woman by suffocation by strangulation, the accused with the intention of evading “his responsibility for the femicide of his wife, locates the body in the front yard at that residence.”

He added that: “in order to make the body disappear, which is our main evidence in this case, he poured gasoline with accelerant on it, set it on fire; however, in the face of this overwhelming situation that was observed from the smoke, since it was possible to establish with physical and chemical expert reports that the smoke rises to the top of the mesh that delimited the front yard.”

Then the prosecutor indicated that the suspect put out the fire before neighbors who were in front, later wrapped the semi-charred corpse in the nylon of a bed and then put it in a vehicle, in the back.