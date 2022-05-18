Jorge Ramos asks his colleague from Despierta América: “Help me, I want to interview Bad Bunny”

Jorge Ramos was interviewed on an InstaLive by his young colleague, Jessica Rodríguez, the host of ‘Despierta América’where in almost an hour they talked about everything, and The Univision News journalist revealed things to him that had never been said before, but what caught his attention was the special request he made of him..

What did Ramos ask Rodríguez? “Help me Jessi, I want to interview Bad Bunny”… Of course, the co-host of ‘Despierta América’ was amazed that the journalist, whom she has admired since he arrived in the United States from his native Venezuela, was making this almost public request to have him in ‘Something Person, with Jorge Ramos ‘ from VIX.

“It’s difficult, I think he’s a very interesting character, I think that once he sees what we’ve done in ‘Something Personal’ he’ll be interested… Since it is not my world, since I always talk to politicians and presidents, he thinks that I am going to talk to him about a politician, ”Ramos continued.

Jessica, who shared with him that unlike him, she was one of the first to interview him when he began to make himself known, told him that the publicist had confessed to him that what the Bad Rabbit doesn’t like is being asked superficial questions.

“Bad Bunny, through Jessica, I want to talk to you, I want to sit with you for an hour, I want to understand how the most listened to artist in the world, regardless of languagehas understood that even through Spanish, it reaches the whole world” continued the Univision news journalist.

bouquets, who on Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern time presents ‘Algo persona, con Jorge Ramos’ on VIX, told him that he would also like to be able to interview Rosalía, and Pope Francis, who would like to ask if heaven and winter exist. Let us remember that on more than one occasion the Mexican journalist has stated that he is an atheist.

Jessica and Ramos talked about many topics in these almost 50 minutes, they confessed about their roots, their beginnings and the journalist spoke to him about what gives him the most pride when it comes to defining himself as a person: being the father of Paola, Nicolás, and now Carlota, the youngest daughter of his partner Chiquinquirá Delgado with Daniel Sarcos.

“He could define me as an immigrant, as a journalist, as Chiqui’s partner, as Paola and Nicolás’s father, and now also as Carlota’s father. I think journalism and fatherhood are a lot alikewhat is required is that 50% is that you are present and you have already earned a lot, you can be thousands of kilometers away and reporting is fine, but if you are in the place you earn a lot, and as a father too. Eugenio Derbez (it was his first program of ‘Algo Personal’ for ViX) told me something very important, one says that he does a lot for his children trips, houses, purchases, but if you are there you earn a lotRamos confessed.

Jessica Rodríguez the fresh face of ‘Despierta América’.

They talked about a topic that rarely touches, his fear of ridiculehis terror of getting out in a word of what he considers he should say, his little possibility of being spontaneous.

“I have a very high aversion to ridicule, I have tried all my life to avoid being ridiculous, now Luz María Doria, who is the boss (executive producer of ‘Despierta América’ and ‘Algo Personal’) made me do a Tik Tok. One feels that he is making a fool of himself, the TikTok thing seems great to me, one always plays with a certain seriousness. García Márquez used to say that one has a public life that I take seriously with a tie and all that, then you have a private life, and an intimate life… I always lead a serious public life, I’m very careful about what I say and what I don’t say, I think the TikTok thing broke with that, and I still don’t feel very comfortable“, Ramos confessed to Jessi.

What do you mean? Because in this Sunday’s episode of ‘Something Personal with Jorge Ramos’, an interview with Yuri will be seenwhere the singer will reveal very painful facts, will sing with Mariachis and even will make a TikTok with Jorge Ramos! the first in the journalist’s life.

How much to the ‘ridiculous’ versus spontaneity, the presenter of Univision News, confessed to Jessi Roríguez, how much he admires something in her that he still deals with.

“It is very easy for you to let go and you do it wonderfully, because letting go is the most difficult thing in the world. It reminds me of one of my first producers who told me that naturalness is the most difficult thing in this profession, because we are in a totally artificial environment… To loosen up is very easy to say, I’ve been thirty-odd years without letting up, taking care of every word so that people believe you, if people don’t believe you as a journalist it’s absolutely useless…On social networks they accuse us of a thousand things but they are still stuck here”.

They talked about the lack of celebrations and gifts in their childhood since there were many and little money, and the interview ended with a surprise that Jessi had for Ramos, which was more the question that she did not know how to answer because of her terror of falling into ‘gossip’ than because of her lack of openness.

Is about his partner Chiqui Delgado who sent him to ask: “What was the first impression you had of me when you saw me?”.

What did the journalist reply? “I loved it… It changed my life”. And despite the fact that Jessi tried to get more lyrics out of her, in this answer to a question that was not even hers, but from the woman she sleeps with every night, she did not succeed.

WATCH HERE THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW OF JESSI RODRÍGUEZ WITH JORGE RAMOS ON VIDEO:

