Jorge Ramos: Chiqui Delgado reveals intimacy of what her partner lives in Ukraine

Like every Friday, we see Chiqui Delgado with her wellness segment in ‘Despierta América’. But this time they took a few minutes, at the end, where he revealed the intimacy of what his partner, Jorge Ramos, lives in Ukraine, to where he is covering the war for Univision Noticias.

Accompanied by Karla Martínez and Chef Yisus Díaz, to talk about her natural juices for different occasions, they couldn’t help asking her how he felt that his partner was in the middle of one of the most dangerous wars after World War II.

“The truth is that it was totally unexpected, and Jorge never ceases to amaze me with his courage and with everything he does.… Thank you because you keep us informed, and yes obviously one gets stressed, and it gives a lot of tension because it is in a country that is at war right now, it is in Ukrainein a refuge city, but it’s in Ukraine, and it’s always a little scary, ”Chiqui began by saying while trying to contain himself so as not to get emotional.

However, visibly affected, Delgado shared part of Ramos’ intimacy in Ukraine telling what they talk about as a couple, what? What has affected the Mexican journalist the most in this coverage.

“Everything you are seeing is very sad, you have told me that the scenes you have seen in children are heartbreaking… They say that when you have children, you have all the children in the world, so everything you see that happens to a child is as if it happened to your son”, Chiqui explained to Karla and Yusis.

One of the topics that even Jorge Ramos himself stood out when he did his first live from Poland with ‘Despierta América’, he is the concern of Carlota, Chiqui’s youngest daughterwho is only 11 years old and both shared that she is affected by the issue of war.

“Carlota asks a lot of questions, and how do you explain to an 11-year-old boy what is happening to him and that it does not affect him and more when there is a family member there“concluded Chiquis, who invited everyone to follow the coverage from the eyes of the love of her life.

as we tell you, this week Jorge Ramos traveled to Ukraine to join and take the leadership of the coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for Univisionnot only the newscasts, but all the live shows and those on Prende TV.

After 4 planes and 6 hours by road, Ramos arrived in Poland and then crossed into Ukraine, part by car and part on foot.. From the city known as that of the ‘refugees’, he shares those stories that can only be told from the field of action.

SEE HERE HOW CHIQUI DELGADO TALKS ABOUT JORGE RAMOS IN UKRAINE:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

•Jorge Ramos with Ukrainian refugees in Poland