Jorge Ramos: Shocking moment when he arrives at the Ukrainian border

Through ‘Wake up America’, Jorge Ramos shared the shocking moment when he arrives at the Ukrainian border to report, first-hand, the suffering and anguish of those who cross into Poland as refugees.

After 4 planes and 6 hours by road, Jorge Ramos arrived at the Polish train station closest to Ukraine, and where the refugees enter not only by train, but also by foot.

“There are a lot of journalists and a lot of humanitarian foundations trying to help Ukrainians… The train station is full of people fleeing Ukraine, and others looking for friends or family“, began reporting the Mexican journalist for the Univision morning show.

Together with Satcha Pretto, Karla Martínez and Alan Tacher, who had the task of accompanying Ramos in this coverage from the Miami studios, Jorge walked among the people who still do not understand why they are living this horror.

“This is a true humanitarian tragedy in which half a million Ukrainians have left and surely many more will do so.“, a moved Jorge Ramos continued to tell, and without being indifferent to the pain, despite all the great tragedies he has reported in the past.

Satcha asked him about the help received by those fleeing from Ukraineon behalf of those who receive him in Poland, to whom Ramos said:

“The great wonder is when one finds that human side, there is enormous solidarity, the problem is that the truth is that at this time, solidarity is not enoughthe intensification of the war is what is being felt, humanitarian aid is very necessary, but it is not enough”, he recounted as a harsh reality.

Karla and Alan asked him about the children and what was the feeling that was perceivedwhether of hope or anguish. Ramos, walking among the people and trying to show, as best he could, what was happening on the platform, answered them: “We are reaching the worst moment, things are not getting better, Kiev has been besieged, as long as things get worse in Ukraine, this will continue to get worse“.

Before saying goodbye, in these first moments of his arrival at the dividing line, Jorge Ramos shared an anecdote that he had just lived with Carlota Sarcos-Delgado, the youngest daughter of his partner Chiquinquirá Delgado.

“I was talking to Carlota, Chiqui’s daughter, and she was asking me about dogs, cats, what happens with petsand we are seeing whole families, and the pets stay in Ukraine.”

Ramos, whom we have seen in thousands of coverages, in thousands of borders, natural disasters, attacks and was even arrested and then deported from Venezuela, will be in charge of coverage from the situation field for TelevisaUnivision.

