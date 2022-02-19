Jorge Salinas leaves interview when questioned by his unrecognized daughter

Since Andrea Noli decided to speak openly about the daughter that I would have had with Jorge Salinaswhom the actor has not recognized, the issue has been commented on in the media.

However, this time the actor was directly questioned on the subject in the press presentation in the play ‘José el Soñador’ and to everyone’s surprise, ended up leaving the interview.

After talking about the beautiful meeting he had with his eldest daughter, Gabriella Cataño (whom he had with actress Adriana Cataño) a few days ago on February 14, the actor was questioned about the daughter he would have had with Andrea Noli, “after the storm comes the calm, this I ask you with all the respect in the world, about Valentina… (daughter of Andrea Noli)”but the actor immediately left the interview taking his wife away without hearing the full question about the teenager.

Minutes before the awkward momentElizabeth talked about how the meeting between her children and her stepsisterthe daughter of Adriana Catano, “(They were) happy to share with their sister, and enjoying the gift that everyone has of having this beautiful family and we spent February 14 as a family, romantic, at home with friends, a small gathering and we all had dinner together”.

This was the moment:

For his part, Jorge commented on how this reunion with Gabriella after the pandemic, “She called me, ‘daddy I want to see you’ so I told her, honey, this is your house, go ahead, so we looked for the ideal moment because she told me this beforehand, she wanted to come to my birthday but she couldn’t, they were very strong the infections and all that stuff but now he could, he came here and we had an incredible time”.