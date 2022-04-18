Jorge Salomón clarifies that it will be difficult this week to appoint the new coach of Honduras

2022-04-17

The National Football Federation of Honduras, (Phenafuth) keep looking for the one who will be the new trainer thinking about the 2026 World Cup.

But hey, the Concacaf Nations League 2022/23 is getting closer and the directors of the Phenafuth must make a decision as soon as possible, since Honduras will debut on June 3 against the Curaçao team.

The president of the Honduran Football Federation, Jorge Solomonclarified to TEN that they still have nothing defined with the subject of the new selector.

There has been much talk that this week the chosen one would be announced, but George Solomon reports that it will not.

“There are several options, but it has to be analyzed well, I can’t give you names, we haven’t talked to any of them yet,” says the president of the Phenafuth.