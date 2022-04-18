Sports

Jorge Salomón clarifies that it will be difficult this week to appoint the new coach of Honduras

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

2022-04-17

The National Football Federation of Honduras, (Phenafuth) keep looking for the one who will be the new trainer thinking about the 2026 World Cup.

But hey, the Concacaf Nations League 2022/23 is getting closer and the directors of the Phenafuth must make a decision as soon as possible, since Honduras will debut on June 3 against the Curaçao team.

See: Pedro Troglio pronounces on the possibility of directing the Honduran National Team

The president of the Honduran Football Federation, Jorge Solomonclarified to TEN that they still have nothing defined with the subject of the new selector.

There has been much talk that this week the chosen one would be announced, but George Solomon reports that it will not.

“There are several options, but it has to be analyzed well, I can’t give you names, we haven’t talked to any of them yet,” says the president of the Phenafuth.

There are several coaches who have sounded since the departure of Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez, from Pedro Troglio to Salomón Nazar.

In addition: Experts analyze that Héctor Vargas and Diego Vázquez are the ideal ones to lead the Honduran National Team

“We haven’t talked to any coaches yet. There is nothing with anyone yet, ”he insisted. George Solomon.

THE FAVORITE

As DIEZ was able to learn, the great favorite to take over as coach in the Honduran National Team is Reinaldo Rueda, who already qualified for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

At the moment, Wheel he is unemployed and waiting for a project. Fenafuth already knows that the 64-year-old strategist’s salary is high and they are handling a proposal of between 40,000 and 45,000 dollars a month to try to convince him of his second stage with Honduras.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hugo Pérez announces selection call for next friendly against Guatemala

9 mins ago

Stephen Curry revealed the harsh reality he experienced when leaving the Warriors bench in the Playoffs

20 mins ago

Tamarind duo: betrayal of Antuna, asked for expulsion of Alexis Vega

32 mins ago

Disappointment of Vucetich: Funes Mori confirms the worst news in Rayados de Monterrey

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button