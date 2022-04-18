Jorge Salomón clarifies that it will be difficult this week to appoint the new coach of Honduras
The National Football Federation of Honduras, (Phenafuth) keep looking for the one who will be the new trainer thinking about the 2026 World Cup.
But hey, the Concacaf Nations League 2022/23 is getting closer and the directors of the Phenafuth must make a decision as soon as possible, since Honduras will debut on June 3 against the Curaçao team.
The president of the Honduran Football Federation, Jorge Solomonclarified to TEN that they still have nothing defined with the subject of the new selector.
There has been much talk that this week the chosen one would be announced, but George Solomon reports that it will not.
“There are several options, but it has to be analyzed well, I can’t give you names, we haven’t talked to any of them yet,” says the president of the Phenafuth.
There are several coaches who have sounded since the departure of Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez, from Pedro Troglio to Salomón Nazar.
“We haven’t talked to any coaches yet. There is nothing with anyone yet, ”he insisted. George Solomon.
THE FAVORITE
As DIEZ was able to learn, the great favorite to take over as coach in the Honduran National Team is Reinaldo Rueda, who already qualified for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
At the moment, Wheel he is unemployed and waiting for a project. Fenafuth already knows that the 64-year-old strategist’s salary is high and they are handling a proposal of between 40,000 and 45,000 dollars a month to try to convince him of his second stage with Honduras.