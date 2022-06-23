Jorge Sampaoli would consider leaving OM

Tuchel wants Rabiot at Chelsea

Manchester United aren’t the only English club interested in Adrien Rabiot. Under contract until 2023 but keen to leave Juventus this summer, as reported The Team in recent days, the 27-year-old tricolor international midfielder has also been in Chelsea’s sights to believe Tuttosport. At Stamford Bridge, Rabiot would reunite with his former Paris Saint-Germain coach, Thomas Tuchel. One thing is certain for our Italian colleagues: the tracks leading to Newcastle or Atlético Madrid are no longer relevant. While the very probable arrival of Paul Pogba strongly threatens his playing time at Juve for next season, the former Parisian has in any case no room for error if he wants to have a chance of be part of the 23 Blues called to play in the 2022 World Cup in November and December. Rabiot at Juventus is 129 matches and 6 goals in three years. It would be valued at €20 million.

PSG: A way out in Italy for Neymar?

Neymar in Paris, stop or again? If he wanted to fuel the rumours, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, in an interview with several European media on Tuesday, would not have gone about it any other way. Except that in addition to wanting to stay at PSG, as he explained, the 30-year-old Brazilian is not overwhelmed with proposals. It must be said that his salary is prohibitive and that he has at least three years of contract on the banks of the Seine. In recent weeks, there has been more or less talk of an interest from Chelsea. This Wednesday, SPORT understands that Juventus could look into his case. Max Allegri would welcome the arrival of the former Barcelonan, who should nevertheless agree to a significant drop in salary to cross the Alps. In addition to the known leads leading to Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, both free, the Catalan daily also suggests that the Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes has proposed… a return of Cristiano Ronaldo. Recruited in 2017 for 222 M€, world record, Neymar comes out of a season with 13 goals and 8 assists in 28 matches in Paris.

Sadio Mané at Bayern, it’s official

The end of an era. After a successful six-season stint at Liverpool, including Champions League and Premier League victories, Sadio Mane officially joins Bayern Munich. Contract until June 30, 2025 in Bavaria for the Senegalese international, whose transfer could, according to certain indiscretions, bring up to 40 M € to the Reds, bonus included. “We talked a lot and I felt great interest from this great club from the start, so for me there was no doubt. It’s the right time for that. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my stay in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games, I really like this club!“Said the ex-Messin, who has scored 120 goals in 269 matches for Liverpool since 2016.

Takumi Minamino soon on the Rock

Already on the bridge in view of the Champions League play-offs, AS Monaco is working behind the scenes to strengthen itself. Thus, according to various sources, including Foot Mercato and The Teamthe club of the Principality is in the process of offering the services of Takumi Minamino, the Liverpool striker. The amount of the operation would be around 15 million euros. Priority of Monegasque bosses, the Japanese international winger (41 caps, 17 goals), comes out of a contrasting season with the Reds, in the shadow of Salah, Mané, Jota or Diaz. He still finished with 10 goals and one assist in 24 matches.

Haller in Dortmund is in the box

Sebastien Haller in Dortmund, it burns. More than that actually. The departure of the Ivorian international to Borussia has been in doubt for a few days already. This Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano and various other sources indicate that everything is complete for a transfer of 35 M€. Former Auxerre, Utrecht, Frankfurt and West Ham, Haller, 28, comes out of a season with 34 goals in 42 games with Ajax. He will notably be responsible for succeeding Erling Haaland at the forefront of the BVB 09 attack, who has also acquired the young (20) Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg in this game sector for 30 M€. All while the nugget (17 years old) Youssoufa Moukoko also represents the future of the club as a center forward. A future already assured in Dortmund.

