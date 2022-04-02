Jorge Sánchez is confident that El Tri will make it through the group stage in Qatar

The right back of the Mexican National Team and Club América, Jorge Sánchez, spoke in an interview with TUDN, and gave his opinion on Tri’s rivals in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, a tournament where they will share a group with Poland, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

The defender was interviewed after the training session with the Eagles, who will return to activity in the Clausura 2022 tournament this Saturday when they face the Rayos de Necaxa, in the return of Liga MX activities.

Jorge Sánchez was confident about the qualification of the Mexican National Team to the direct elimination phase in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and said that the group that has been formed in the Aztec locker room has been essential for the team to achieve its goals.

“A good crossover that is going to be made, very important games, but very happy, already looking forward to going to the World Cup and facing those important games, and in a World Cup, the rival that touches you has to do things well, to get there to the goal we set for ourselves,” commented Jorge Sánchez.

“I see Mexico that we can qualify, more than anything because of what has been done inside the locker room, that a united team has been formed, a family, and that is important because we are going to reach the top,” he assured.

Finally, Jorge Sánchez mentioned that facing the best players in the world is something that the Mexican always likes and motivates, so he already hopes to go out and face the elite soccer players in Qatar 2022.

