Jorge Sánchez openly points out the culprits of the crisis in America

the duel against Mazatlan FCmeant for America a reality check about the malfunction you’ve been facing in this Closure 2022 and that points from the last days of the tournament Shout Mexico Opening 2021, where it mattered little to have been the general leader of the competition when they were eliminated in the Quarterfinals by the UNAM Pumas with a score of 1-3. Remember that the Board promised significant changes for this semester, but they have not materialized, it was the defender Jorge Sánchez who decided to speak about the participation of the Americanist team.

Who are to blame for America’s malfunction?

In a press conference prior to this weekend’s game, the right-back was questioned and honestly answered his opinion about the work of Santiago Solari, ensuring that the main people responsible for the team not advancing are the players

“We all bank the coach, we have not done what corresponds to us, we have had failures and that is football. You have to get up and keep fighting. This is where the united groups are shown and if we are a real family,” said the Mexican defender.

Jorge Sanchez He feels confident that they will be able to put the bad luck of the Eagles in the past when they receive Guillermo Almada’s Tuzos at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, so they are taking care of giving their best dedication in practice.

“What we have talked about is soccer, because each one works mentally and must be exposed to criticism and know what corresponds. It is football and this is union, because we still include them. This is what we should see. What we do wrong is self-criticism and we must improve this or this. That they see trainings “

We leave you the video of the words of Jorge Sánchez:

Sanchez’s Present

After recovering from the knee injury he suffered with the Mexican National Team on the last FIFA Date, the defender has already played 57 minutes in the game against Mazatlán, for which he is expected to start against Pachuca, in total in this Clausura 2022 he accumulates 237 of 450 possible minutes of play.