Jorge Sánchez surrenders to the level of Guillermo Ochoa

The Mexican National Team could not get past the draw against the United States at the Azteca Stadium in the duel of Concacaf Octagonal Final heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

With this result, Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s Tri and the Stars and Stripes team were left with 22 units in second and third position respectively with two games remaining for both teams.

Also read: Octagonal Final of Concacaf: Table of positions and results of Day 12

The tie could have turned into a defeat were it not for a tremendous performance by the Águilas del América goalkeeper, William Ochoa who was unbeatable in the goal of the Azteca Stadium.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t win but we showed another face, I think that’s the important thing. We have to work on the definition, a little more in defense. I’m a little calm because of the performance that was shown”, Jorge Sánchez�� �� Live �� TUDN pic.twitter.com/o4O8rdUaQd — Line of 4 (@Lineade4TUDN)

March 25, 2022





Mexican winger Jorge Sánchez spoke at the end of the match and highlighted the remarkable performance of his teammate in América, whom he described as “a great goalkeeper”.

“Memo is a great goalkeeper and it is important to have someone there who can take one from you at any time,” Jorge Sánchez told TUDN.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t win but we showed another face, I think that’s what’s important. We have to work on the definition, a little more on defense. I’m a little calm because of the performance that was shown”, Jorge Sánchez