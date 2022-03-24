Jorge Valdano analyzes Luis Díaz in Liverpool: ‘I am dazzled, his level is very high’ | Colombians Abroad

Luis Díaz is the man of all times in Liverpool. But is it pretentious to think that it can be not only in the city or even in England, but also in Europe? Judging by what is said about him from Spain, everything seems to indicate that he is not.

The critics have been falling one by one to the talent of a player who seems to have been born in Anfield. And not even the well-known Jorge Valdano remains oblivious.

“I am dazzled, especially by the ability to be connected to the game in the 90 minutes. He is a player who has a lot of continuity, he is a permanent threat to the rival and he plays at a very high level”, he said in a chat with Blu Radio Sports Blog.

“He has surprised me. The speed with which he has adapted to the Premier and Liverpool is tremendous. The league and the club are very demanding,” he added.

It is a fact that he has fallen into the club and into the hands of a tremendous coach like Jürgen Klopp and that has facilitated his amazing process: “he has surely contributed to the adaptation so quickly that he has had (…) Klopp has been essential to him to adapt quickly for the difficulties of the Champions and the Premier”, commented.

Perhaps the only mole that many point out to him, starting with the DT, is that he lacks a bit of precision in the finish. But everything else, with the red shirt on, is a very real dream for the striker from Guajiro.