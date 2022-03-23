Jorge Valdano spoke about James Rodríguez in the Colombian National Team: ‘he has been going down the steps’ | Colombians Abroad

Listening to criticism of James Rodríguez has become a sad habit. Those who defended his undeniable talent above all else and who were excited to see him shine after bad decisions, have been changing their opinions of him and today they are on the side of the disillusioned, who are more.

He may have a knack for not letting comments get to him, but knowing that referents like Jorge Valdano, an absolute admirer of the southpaw, they have been letting go of his hand, it would surely be painful news for him.

The expert, in dialogue with Blu Radio Sports Blog, clearly stated what is around him: “It gives the sensation that it has been going down steps, He had the enormous opportunity to reach the top very young, with a World Cup in Brazil that positioned him among the best in the world, he arrived at Real Madrid in a brilliant competitive situation and completed a very good first year. But gradually faded away” commented.

“Arriving in Qatar at such a young age heralds a footballing decadence for the player who could not explain the reasons because he has always had plenty of talent,” he added.

And even so, is that level enough for you today to lend a hand to the delicate situation of the Colombian National Team?

“Surely it does reach him, it is imaginative, technical, unbalancing. What happens is that contact at the first competitive level helps a lot in the evolution of a player and that is very difficult to find in a league like Qatar’s, that is an unquestionable reality. Playing LaLiga or the Premier, where each game is a challenge, is different from Qatar, where the pressure and demand is less”, he concluded.

Valdano is, as the writer Eduardo Galeano said, a “beggar of good football”, who got tired of praising James in those times when he appeared on the covers of Spanish newspapers covered in gold, smiling, happy. Today his decisions have been taking him out of Olympus and he seems like a very earthly player, sadly expendable.

The Colombian National Team was always his refuge until even the coach Reinaldo Rueda turned his back on him and excluded him from the Copa América in Brazil 2021. Since then it has been the fight of those who want and cannot, and the expectation of millions of Colombians who believe and do not see miracles. Will history change in these last days of the Qualifiers, against Bolivia and Venezuela? As Valdano says, he always had plenty of talent. Now there is one more mile to go before he recovers the memory of the idol he was.