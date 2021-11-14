“Jorginho error can happen. Tomorrow I will not be the penalty taker, we will decide when it is the case”

Next to Roberto Mancini, in the press conference on the eve of Northern Ireland-Italy, there is Capitan Bonucci. Here are the words of the defender reported by Tmw:

You were the first to console Jorginho, now will you be the penalty taker?

“I was the first because I found myself there, I was there to hug him and that was my primary thought. There was the mistake and we just thought about moving forward. He took many penalties, also very important, it was a mistake that can happen to anyone and I will not be the penalty taker tomorrow night, we will then decide when the case arises “.

Could it be your match tomorrow?

“It will have to be our match, not just mine. We have to bring out the qualities that we have always shown we have in times of difficulty. I think the team will have a great match tomorrow, because we all want it. I will just have to be myself as always, we want to bring home an important result “.

What is deep and high to put on the field tomorrow?

“What we have been we have been because inside us, in the group, we had something different. I do not know if after the victory of the European Championship that spirit has been lost unconsciously but tomorrow evening we have to find it again. history remains there, indelibly written, but now we have to find balance and light-heartedness, the desire to sacrifice one another, and tomorrow it will have to come out to the nth degree “.