Jorginho, the joker of Italy: ‘Yes, I’m thinking of the Golden Ball’

Lucid, balanced, ambitious. Like when he rules the games in the middle of the field. At Chelsea or with the Italy shirt. Jorginho is about to close a golden year (Champions and Europeans on the showcase) hoping for a prize of the same precious metal. “The Golden Ball? I try not to create too many expectations but I would be hypocritical to say that I do not think about it, because it is impossible – confesses the blue, guest of the podcast “Gringolandia” on Globo Esporte -. If it happens, it will be a great thing, otherwise I won’t complain. I keep my feet on the ground and focus on other things, and then I still received the best player award from Uefa. It is not for me to say whether or not the Ballon d’Or will arrive but I think it would show that other types of players and their importance are also taken into consideration today. It would be a sort of incentive, it’s as if they were saying: ‘let’s look at everything, not just the number of goals’ ”.

World Dream

–

Meanwhile, the Italian-Brazilian midfielder looks ahead. The menu dished up from 2022 is just as rich: England, Europe but, above all, the World Cup in Qatar: “Chelsea cannot focus on just one goal but must think day after day, match after match, because they have a squad capable of reaching bottom of all competitions. For example, I have never won the FA Cup yet. We have such a team that, even if the players rotate, the level does not go down. Win the World Cup in Qatar? It wouldn’t be bad – he laughs -. Certainly the Champions and the European Championships are not to be thrown away but the World Cup is something that goes beyond everything, it is the top. I can’t complain but there is always room for a few more trophies. If Italy gets there it will not be the favorite, but after what it did at the European Championship it will not go unnoticed “. The defeat with Spain in the Nations League is already metabolized: “It was inevitable, we lost after 37 games, with one man less and against the worst team to face when there are ten of us. Among other things, Spain was superior to us at the European Championship, on the pitch I thought ‘My God, time does not pass’. But in the Nations League I didn’t feel those difficulties, it was a more balanced challenge, then at these levels it is the episodes that decide “.